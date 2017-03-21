One sure way to be wise in every decision-making moment

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

We all make decisions every now and then. While some of these decisions maybe as small as choosing between a burger or a plate of pasta for lunch, some could be as big as knowing what career path to take, who to marry, and how to go about fulfilling God's call in our lives.

For the latter, wouldn't it be nice to have some sort of guide, some sort of instruction or clear-cut directions so that we would always make the best decisions?

Actually, we do have. It's called the fear of God.

"Fear of the Lord is the foundation of wisdom. Knowledge of the Holy One results in good judgment." (Proverbs 9:10 NLT)

Good judgment

The fear of God has always been and will always be the best way to become wise and make the right decisions in life. While some might consider this too religious, I would like to tell you that it's not. It actually is very simple to understand.

Having the fear of God helps us make the right choices, simply because we will always fear His righteous judgment. God will never allow sin and wickedness to go unpunished. The punishment that He gives for sin is eternal separation from Him and into hellfire. Surely, no one in their right mind would want any of that.

Not only that, the fear of God installs such a great respect and honour for God. We do things that please Him, and avoid things that displease Him – not just because we're scared of hell and death, but because we can't stand to offend Him who is nothing but good to us.

God will never do us any harm, nor will He inflict evil on any of us for the sake of destroying us (see James 1:13; John 10:10). No. Whatever God does, He does from His loving nature, desiring to bring us closer and closer to Him (see Romans 8:28. Simply put, God's kindness turns us from our sinful ways (see Romans 2:4).

This is how we acquire good judgment: by fearing and honouring God's holiness, righteousness, and kindness.

How to get it

Do you want to be wise and have sound judgment so that every choice you make pleases God and blesses you? It's quite simple. Fear Him. Read, believe, and obey His Word. Recognise that God is absolutely powerful and holy, and is able to destroy our whole being, body soul and spirit (see Matthew 10:28). And realise that He loves you so much that He wants you free from sin.