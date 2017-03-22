Entertainment

Trump critic Russell Moore wins backing of ERLC committee for his 'integrity and boldness'
Queen sends private message of condolence to widow of Martin McGuinness as sources tell of strong ...
Historic Lincoln Cathedral to switch off lights and 'go dark' for Earth Hour 2017
Someone in Sinn Fein needs to fill the void left by Martin McGuinness
Beautiful photographs of the Church of England's 42 Cathedrals go on display
Does the Bible condone the death penalty? Philippines bishops blast President Duterte
No charges to be brought in vicarage baby death case
The 'Fifth Evangelist': the Christian legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach
Conservative vicar calls on bishop to 'repent' over thanksgiving for gay couples
At almost 90, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is 'in good shape' and following the news

'One-Punch Man' season 2 release date, spoilers: Upcoming season to have more fight scenes and reveal Saitama's origin; possibly to be released in July

Faith Baquirquir

Featured in the image is Saitama from "One-Punch Man."Daisuki.net

While "One-Punch Man" season 1 centered on Saitama wanting to become a superhero just for fun, the much-awaited season 2 is said to focus on events and enemies that will truly test his powers and abilities. As the rumored release date for the anime series' second season has surfaced, more rumors and leaked information have also started to go around.

Rumors suggest that Saitama will be facing more challenges as a superhero in the upcoming second season as he engages in plenty of fight scenes with different powerful enemies. There are also speculations that Saitama's history may finally be revealed, especially on how he acquired his powers that give him the ability to defeat any enemy with just one punch. Up to now, only little information has been given regarding the character's background, except that the reason for his baldness is his intense training. Season 2 may even possibly introduce a new character who will become his love interest, rumors say.

"One-Punch Man" will also feature Garou as the main villain, according to Celebeat. He is reportedly going to join forces with the Monster Assocation, which will highlight more monsters with powers that could be greater than Saitama's. Being almost equal to Saitama in terms of strength in the previous season, Garou is rumored to become even more stronger as he returns in season 2. And with this new level of strength, he may possibly defeat Saitama for the first time.

As reported on Geek.com, "One-Punch Man" is said to be already undergoing production and could be released in July this year, which marks the second anniversary of the show's debut.

In other news, Saitama just made a cameo in an issue of the "Simpsons" comics. Posted on Comic Book, the panel shows Saitama in a yellow tracksuit behind Bart and his classmates, who are all dressed up in superhero costumes.

Advertisement

 

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY