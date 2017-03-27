'One Piece' chapter 860 spoilers news: Will Luffy and Bege's plan to kill Big Mom work?

"One Piece" chapter 860 titled "Tea Party from Hell" is set to feature an unlikely pair conniving to take down a common enemy. But will they succeed?

In the previous chapter, Luffy and Capone Bege settled their difference in order to come up with a plan to assassinate Charlotte Linlin, also known as Big Mom — the captain of the Big Mom Pirates, the matriarch of the Charlotte family, and the one and only female member of the Yonko. According to Games&Anime, the assassination is said to take place during a tea ceremony, as Bege stated in chapter 859 that they need to create a five-second opening during the event for them to have time to execute their plan flawlessly.

The next chapter of the story is said to show how the unlikely duo will go about the attack. Unfortunately, according to reports, Luffy and Bege's plan will not work because before they can even proceed, the loyal daughter Charlotte Brulee will reveal their plans to Big Mom, giving her a chance to be steps ahead of them. The Straw Hat Pirates and Bege will find it difficult to succeed if Big Mom is already prepared, especially with a counterattack. How Brulee gets to Big Mom before Luffy and Bege do, however, remains a mystery for now.

There is also another speculation that Luffy, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, will be the reason behind the failed mission. According to MobiPicker, since Luffy has always been known to do things his way instead of following instructions, he may end up doing something that could ruin the plan. However, some fans are still hopeful that Luffy and Bege will still come out victorious in the next chapter, even if Big Mom already knows what they have been cooking up for her.

Apart from the highly anticipated assassination plot, "One Piece" chapter 860 is also said to feature the wedding of Sanji and Pudding.