One Piece Chapter 854 Spoilers: Major Fight Between Vinsmokes And Big Mom

Luffy is expected to reunite with Sanji in "One Piece" chapter 854 following the previous chapter's events, but will they really? Will the Straw Hat Pirates be reunited? Will there be a massive clash between the Vinsmokes and Big Mom in the next episode? Read on for more details.

The developments in chapter 853 give the backdrop for the events expected to happen in the next chapter. In chapter 853, the whereabouts of the Straw Hat Pirates were made known by means of the Mirror World, and plans to reunite them were set.

Chapter 853 shows Pedro being chased by Big Mom's men into a corner. He actually planned to commit suicide using explosives so that he can take as many men with him. However, Chopper and Carrot call to him and pull him safely into the mirror world before he could be killed by the explosions.

There in the mirror world, the three discover that Luffy and Nami were able to escape and are now safe. They then plan to meet with them, using the mirror world's power to help them travel anywhere in the island.

Another key development in the previous chapter is Luffy and Reiji's meeting. Reiji tells Luffy of Sanji's whereabouts, saying he has discovered Lady Pudding's plans. Relieved that Sanji wasn't deceived, he decides to stick to his promise to not eat anything unless it is cooked by his "nakama," not leave the island, and wait for him in the spot where they parted outside the castle, the Christian Times reports.

With this, many fans speculate that they will soon meet in that said spot in this upcoming chapter, Games & Anime reports. One fan on Reddit, however, speculates that the actual interaction between Luffy and Sanji might not happen, but that Sanji would leave a bento for him in the promised waiting spot.

One major possibility that might happen, and one that greatly excites many fans, is the expected clash between the Vinsmokes and Big Mom and her army. With the Vinsmokes already alerted at Big Mom's and Lady Pudding's plans, they might be able to prepare for the upcoming war brewing ahead of them.

Will the Straw Hat Pirates be reunited? Will Luffy and Sanji meet? Will the Vinsmokes win this war against Big Mom? Watch out for One Piece chapter 854.