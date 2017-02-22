One Million Moms Thinks Taco Bell's New Ad Is 'Tasteless' And 'Foul' Because It Uses The Word 'Hell'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Taco Bell's newest commercial tells customers: 'When your morning is hell, just go to Taco Bell.' (YouTube Screenshot/Taco Bell)

The Christian watchdog group One Million Moms has zeroed in on the new commercials of the American fast food chain Taco Bell because of its use of the word "hell."

"Taco Bell is following a trend in crude commercials. While a few fast food restaurants are cleaning up their ads, Taco Bell decided to air a commercial that includes foul language," the groups wrote on its website.

The new Taco Bell commercial has a line that goes, "When your morning is hell, just go to Taco Bell."

For One Million Moms, the word "hell" has no place in a jingle, because there's a huge risk children will repeat what they hear.

They called Taco Bell's "Morning is Hell" ad "irresponsible and offensive," and they are urging the company to pull out this particular ad immediately.

Advertisement

"This inappropriate advertisement is airing during primetime when children are likely watching. It is extremely destructive and damaging to impressionable children viewing the commercial," they said.

The Christian watchdog group's latest call for action has upset some people, including those from the LGBT community. In an article posted on Queerty, a writer slammed One Million Moms for being "upset with Taco Bell for reasons that are idiotic even by their standards. Which are low."

Granted, the commercial might be "dippy," but the writer said it is "harmless" because it features nothing more than a disgruntled employee having a really bad day.

Another writer posted a piece on LGBTQ Nation, saying that One Million Moms might be running out of things to complain about. The writer noted that last year, the group protested against a model used for an H&M ad for being transgender, even though she wasn't. They also had qualms about jewellery retailer Zales for trying to normalise same-sex couples, the writer said.