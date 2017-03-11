'One Man Punch' Season 2 update, spoilers: Saitama to lose powers, be defeated, and turn into a villain?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans of "One Punch Man" will get to have more fun as Season 2 is rumored to be more interesting and action-packed than ever before. Various speculations and rumors give us different possibilities as to what will happen to show protagonist Saitama. What will happen to our bald-headed hero?

Speculations

Various speculations with regards to Saitama's defeat have popped up on the internet.

First, Saitama is rumored to have lost his powers – all because of love. The Bitbag reports that Saitama will have a love interest for Season 2, and this love interest is believed to be from Season 1. The news website, however, fails to give an explanation as to how that will happen, except for the idea that "men lose their powers when they fall in love."

This rumor is supported by a report from NewsEveryday, which states that Saitama will indeed grow weak in Season 2. In his weakened state, Saitama will face one of his enemies, Lord Boros. This report raises speculations of the bald-headed hero turning into a villain.

Other reasons for Saitama's rumored defeat comes from earlier reports of Amai Mask discovering his secret. Now that the enemy knows the secret to his unbeatable power, Saitama's life will be reportedly put in danger. Of course, his enemies will always be looking for ways to defeat him.

Fans also believe that Saitama will be facing an enemy in the form of Garou. Formerly Bang's student, Garou is said to come after Saitama in the "Hero Hunt" arc.

It is also believed that one of the weaker heroes in Season 1, King, will grow stronger this next season. King will reportedly show his true power, and will become more powerful than the protagonist who only needs to punch his enemies just one time to defeat them.

Confirmations

So far, these are mere rumors since series creator Yusuke Murata himself hasn't said anything about Season 2. A video of him drawing Saitama revealed new facial expressions, iTechPost reported. Perhaps fans will get to see another side of the hero that they have never seen before.

One thing's for sure, though: "One Punch Man" Season 2 is coming soon. Stay tuned for more updates.