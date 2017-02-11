One Key To Winning The Battle Against The Enemy

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Winning battles decisively requires the right tactics and the right approach. Fighting the enemy using the wrong tactics, skills, weapons, and techniques ensures a clean victory for the enemy. We can't approach the enemy without the proper tactics and battle armaments and expect to win the fight!

One thing that we forget, however, is that in Christ we have already overcome—because He has overcome. The Bible says in His death and resurrection Christ has already made a public spectacle of Satan's defeat right there on the cross (see Colossians 2:14-15).

Why do Christians still fall prey to his schemes?

It's because we still try to fight the enemy over what Christ has already won for us.

Letting The Victory Win For Us

Simply put, Christ's victory enables us to right then and there say "no" to everything the devil lays out in front of us. We don't even have to engage him when he taunts us, for we are already victors in Christ who don't need to prove that we have already won. Christ has already won for us.

Let's look at what Paul said to Timothy when he encouraged his young trainee:

"But you, O man of God, escape these things, and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, and gentleness. Fight the good fight of faith. Lay hold on eternal life, to which you are called and have professed a good profession before many witnesses. I command you, in the sight of God, who gives life to all things, and in the sight of Christ Jesus, who testified a good confession before Pontius Pilate, to keep this commandment without blemish, blameless until the appearing of our Lord Jesus Christ..." (1 Timothy 6:11-14 MEV)

From here we see the key to fighting the good fight of faith:

"Lay hold on eternal life..." (1 Timothy 6:12 MEV)

Laying Hold To Eternal Life

All who believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and want to fight the good fight of faith need to grab a hold of the fact that Christ won the battle for us. He overcame sin and death for us, and has broken the chains of our slavery to Satan and sin. His finished work brings salvation to all who believe.

Laying hold to the eternal life He has given us is so important that it became a key part of the armour we are to wear as God's children. In Ephesians 6:17, we are told,

"Take the helmet of salvation..."

We need to let Christ's atoning sacrifice and finished work guard our thoughts and convictions. Don't let the enemy deceive you into trying to prove your salvation by fighting him. Christ already defeated him, and if you have put your faith in Christ you've already won, too.

Instead of trying to prove that you can overcome the enemy, live out the truth that Christ has overcome for you, and you are empowered to live a holy life for Him. Go!