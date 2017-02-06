One Key To Living Free Of Greed

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

GREED (noun) /'grēd/: "A selfish and excessive desire for more of something than is needed."

Greed is something that should be addressed in the life of each and every Christian. You, me, and every beloved brother and sister we have in Christ, must realise that what we so often downplay as just a little desire to have more of something good can actually be a reason for us not to be allowed entry into the Kingdom of God:

"Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived. Neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor male prostitutes, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners will inherit the kingdom of God." (1 Corinthians 6:9-10 MEV)

A Serious Heart Problem

Greed, or "covetousness" as it is said in the above passage, is one grave heart problem that is listed alongside immorality, idolatry, adultery, and thievery. Yes, it's that serious, but many of us often don't see it that way.

We usually mask our greed in subtle, even seemingly innocent, ways. Here are but some ways we do it:

We want more material possessions, more than what we really need or can actually use, and call it "being blessed;"

We do not give away what we have to those in need for various reasons such as "I want that person to learn to stand on his own two feet (even if the person is obviously needy)," or "I'm just saving up for my future needs." Those reasons may not be wrong, but some of us use them to mask hoarding, or stinginess which is the desire not to be generous; or

We keep longing to have what we don't have that others have, failing to make the most of what we are already blessed with. That's called covetousness.

Would you want to be free from greed or covetousness, which God hates? If you do, I have something to tell you: You can break free from it.

Breaking Up With Greed

If you want to break free from greed, you need to realise that it's a heart issue. The Bible proves it to be so. We read Paul tell Timothy,

"For the love of money is the root of all evil..." (see 1 Timothy 6:10 MEV)

And then we also read James saying,

"But each one is tempted when he is drawn away by his own desires and enticed." (see James 1:14 NKJV)

Friends, greed is not a matter of gadgets, possessions, or money. It's a matter of the heart; A heart that longs to have more and more than what it really needs. Anybody can be greedy: rich, poor, old, young.

But the opposite is also true: Anybody who's rich or poor, old or young, can also be free of greed. How?

By being contented with what God gives.

"But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain that we can carry nothing out." (1 Timothy 6:6-7 MEV)

"Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning." (James 1:17 NKJV)

Let's all be contented with what God supplies. And yes, He will supply us with blessings enough for our enjoyment.