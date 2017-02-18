One Key To Finding Companions In The Pursuit Of God

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Have you ever felt like you're in a company of believers in the Lord Jesus Christ but cannot find someone who will walk with you as you pursue Him? Like, you're in church or in a small group but you just can't find someone who will stand beside you in the same pursuit of Christ?

If your answer is "yes," I have something to share with you: maybe the problem isn't you or them. Maybe you just aren't wired in the same way.

Like Minds

Many Christians fail to realise that while we're all called to become sons and daughters of God in Christ and that we are all called to pursue Christ-likeness and the will of God in our lives, we also have some pursuits specific to each and every one of us. And for this reason, we will need wisdom in discerning the people we can expect to walk with us, or the people we will go with.

Amos 3:3 gives us the key to this:

"Can two walk together, unless they are agreed?"

Walking In The Same Direction

We in the body of believers are called to the same holistic pursuit of God's Kingdom and His Righteousness (see Matthew 6:33). We who believe are called to preach the Gospel into all creation (see Mark 16:15). We who put our faith in Christ are called to deny ourselves in order to pursue Him (see Matthew 16:24). We're all called to do these.

All who believe in Christ and follow Him hard are Christians. Not all of us, however, are called to be an American, or Asian, or European. All of us aren't given the skill and heart for governance, for teaching, for performing, and for other things. We're all given different gifts and temperaments. We're all given a different role to play in God's plan for all of us.

I hope that by now you see what I am trying to point out: We can't go with people who are not going in the same direction as us. We can't walk with those who have different priorities. We can't agree with those who have different agendas.

Finding Companions In The Walk Of Life

Friend, you might feel alone and lonely in your walk as a Christian. You might feel like no one understands you and your desire in the service of God. You might feel like you're called to go at it alone. No, you're not – God is with you and will neither leave you nor forsake you.

If you desire to pursue God, pray to Him for companions. He knows those who are His. He'll lead you into people who love Him above all.