Once Upon A Time season 6 episode 12 spoilers: things go wrong for Hook; ABC may drop some cast members for season 7
Hook has a plan to win round Emma Swan's father in episode 12 of "Once Upon a Time" season 6 but it's not going to go to plan.
In fact, the summary for the next episode on Sunday, titled "Murder Most Foul," suggests it's going to go very, very wrong for Hook.
As fans know, he's planning to ask for Emma's hand in marriage and wants nothing more than for her father David Nolan to respect him.
The perfect opportunity to show himself worthy of David's respect comes up when the latter asks him for help in finding out what caused his father's death.
But Hook ends up in a rather difficult spot, according to the promotional preview , when David finds himself under a curse and unable to see his wife, Snow White.
Unfortunately for Hook, David is angry with Hook and seems to think it's his fault. Worse than that, David violently lashes out at Hook, pushing him up against the wall with a knife to his throat.
And he tells the devastated Hook that he will never be able to forgive him.
Meanwhile, fans are also waiting for more news on season 7, which ABC is yet to confirm. Deadline is reporting that if the season does get the greenlight, it's going to look very different from previous seasons as some characters could be sidelined in favor of focusing on Emma, Regina, Mr.Gold and Hook.
With contracts for original cast members ending at the end of this season, it may well be that some are not renewed for the as yet unconfirmed season 7.
If that happens, we can only wonder what will happen to the likes of Snow, Charming, Henry and Robin Hood, who hasn't been around for very long.
"Once Upon a Time" season 6 airs episode 12 on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
