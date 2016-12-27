Not Feeling the Joy of the Holidays? Remember These 7 Things

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It might seem odd to feel sad and out of place during the holidays, especially since everybody else is having a wonderful time. But many people actually feel this way because they are either stressed out by all the work that needs to be completed or are worried because of overwhelming holiday expenses.

"For many people, this time of the year brings feelings of stress, anxiety, and other emotional challenges. As beautiful as these times are, often, things get in the way that cause one to wish the holidays would end quickly," researcher Daniella Whyte wrote for The Huffington Post.

These negative feelings are understandable, said Whyte, but she said people need to focus on the good side of the holidays. Thus, she shared seven things people need to keep in mind so they will feel encouraged during this season.

First, Whyte said love and giving are not just for the holidays, but for every day of the year. "Practice sharing and loving each day and when the holidays come around, it will be a part of your nature," she said.

As difficult as it might be to feel happy this December, Whyte said people need to be intentional about enjoying the holidays. By making a choice to be happy and enjoy, people will find themselves in that "sweet spot of positivity and cheer."

At the same time, people need to leave their smartphones and other gadgets behind. While people are connected via social media nowadays, they tend to lose touch with the actual people they are with. Whyte said it would be a good idea to take the time to talk to people face-to-face instead of just sending them notes and emojis online.

Next, Whyte said people need to be grateful and express it. "Life tends to stop at many points and in different places, and it's up to us to be appreciative of each experience. Thankfulness always connects us to something greater," she said.

Another tip to enjoy the holidays is to practice generosity. By giving and sharing, even in the simplest ways, people expand feelings of cheer and goodwill within. By doing something good for someone without expecting anything in return, people allow themselves to feel the joy of generosity, Whyte said.

Sixth, Whyte said people need to take a breather. Once people begin to feel stressed or overwhelmed, they need to take a break, grab a cup of coffee, read a book, or take a walk. "Get out of the doing mode and just relax," she advised.

Lastly, Whyte said people need to be themselves and let others be themselves. "The worst thing you can do is pretend to be someone you're not and attempt to change others around you into something they are not. Set boundaries and respect the boundaries of others. Remember, all people, whether they admit it or not, are works in progress," she said.