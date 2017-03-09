Nokia 8 Release Date, Specs: Rumored Flagship Handset to be Launched in June?
Despite expectations that the Nokia 8 would be released during the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MCW) 2017 in Barcelona, it did not happen. However, during the event, communications company Nokia teased that they have other exciting announcements coming this year.
The company launched the Nokia 5, Nokia 3, and the new and improved Nokia 3310 during the event. However, this didn't put an end to the rumors that there is indeed a Nokia 8 to be released soon. According to International Business Times, there are speculations that the much-awaited flagship handset will be unveiled in June.
The Nokia 8 is said to come with a Snapdragon 835 processor. However, Samsung got a hold of the chipset's production exclusively for their upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone which won't be released until the end of March, according to a report on India Today. The publication reported that the action done by Samsung has been the reason behind the delay of the launch of the Nokia 8, as well as the Xiaomi Mi 6, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Microsoft Surface Phone, and ZTE Gigabit, which are all rumored to run on Snapdragon 835.
Rumors also suggest that the upcoming Nokia handset will be water and dust-resistant, and will be available in two display sizes. Others say that it will come with a Carl Zeiss camera lens, heart rate monitor (HRM) sensor, 5.7-inch 2K AMOLED display, 23-megapixel rear camera, 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM, and will run on Android Nougat, to name a few. It is unclear for now as to what's real and what isn't since Nokia has not released any official information regarding the so-called Nokia 8.
Based on some of the rumored specs and design of the Nokia 8, Concept Creator has released a video featuring what the smartphone might look like.
