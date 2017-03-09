Entertainment

'No Man's Sky' News: Massive Path Finder Update Introduces Planetary Cars, Permadeath Mode and More

Sheanne Aguila

The Pathfinder update for "No Man's Sky" is now out.Facebook/NoMansSky

The massive Pathfinder update for "No Man's Sky" has landed, introducing new features, tweaks and vehicles for the action-adventure survival game.

After announcing the new patch earlier this week, Hello Games finally released its Path Finder update for "No Man's Sky." The update adds a number of interesting features that includes a ship and weapon specialization system, PS4 Pro support, new vehicles, base-sharing and a permadeath mode. Full details on the latest update can be viewed on the game's official website.

Aside from the graphics quality improvements, Path Finder introduces the concept of using cars in the game. The developer said in a statement that Exocraft vehicles will come in three variants — the Nomad, Roamer and Colossus — and each type has special attributes.

The Colossus, for instance, is the largest vehicle which makes it the perfect option for carrying heavy cargo. The cars could also be used for races, which is another new feature in the game. Players can create a course and a time trial, then challenge others to beat their record. Exocraft cars can be acquired through a new set of missions after a player hires a Vy'keen technician.

"These land-based vehicles give new meaning to planetary navigation, combat, and mining — and can be summoned from anywhere on the planet they were constructed upon," an excerpt from Hello Games' press release reads.

One of the most notable new modes from this update is the Permadeath. In this mode, players who die in space get a chance to restart their games in the planet nearest their ship. A photo mode has also been included. It lets players pause the gameplay, change lighting and time conditions while having a third-person view of their ship. Additionally, there is now an option to adjust fog density and cloud layers.

Developed and published by the indie studio Hello Games, "No Man's Sky" is available for PC and PlayStation 4.

