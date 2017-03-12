'No Man's Sky' 2017 update: New vehicles, new photo mode, and more
"No Man's Sky" just got a huge update, and players of the game will discover they will have tons of new things to do and enjoy with it.
Engadget reports that Hello Games delivered what it promised with the new Pathfinder update ver. 1.2, noting that players now have more than just ground vehicles to tinker with. As seen in the No Man's Sky webpage, the Pathfinder update includes a slew of noteworthy and enjoyable content.
Now, players will get the chance to play with three new ground vehicles. These vehicles, called "Exocraft," allow players to go fast or slow, and light or heavy, depending on the Exocraft they use.
First, there's the Nomad. Technically, this nifty Exocraft doesn't run on the ground because it hovers. While its small frame apparently isn't built for hauling cargo, it is meant for quick trips, and can run even on water.
Second, there's the buggy called the Roamer. This all-terrain vehicle allows for rugged trips and fun runs.
Lastly, there's the Colossus, a "behemoth" that runs on eight wheels and offers huge cargo space. This "lumbering" monster is the best choice for those looking to harvest a lot of resources.
These new Exocraft can be used in what is called the "Exocraft Races." Players who obtain the Race Initiator can create their own race circuit on their home planet, and challenge other players to beat the lap times they accomplish running on the circuit they create.
Aside from these, the Pathfinder update also includes a new Photo Mode wherein players can take snapshots of the game's beautiful sceneries in free camera mode. Players are allowed to tweak many things to create the perfect shot, including changing the time of day to create the perfect lighting conditions, and tweak fog and cloud layers for creating the best atmospheric photos ever.
Ars Technica says that with this feature, "No Man's Sky" has now become an amazing photography tool.
No Man's Sky's Pathfinder update has a lot more in store for players, including enhanced visuals, online base sharing, starship specializations, and support for the PS4 Pro that allows for 4K resolution gameplay. Find more details here.
