NFL Star Dak Prescott Displays Christian Faith Through Prayer

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

NFL star Dak Prescott (centre) of the Dallas Cowboys prays with his teammates. (Twitter/Deborah Jespersen)

Rising NFL star Dak Prescott was snapped in a photo praying with a group of people, and it was a side of him that Dallas Cowboys fans really welcomed.

The photo, which was shared by Deborah Jespersen (@deborah11271971) on her Twitter account, showed the Christian athlete with his head bowed down in prayer. He was holding hands with other men in the photo, who also had their heads bowed down.

"This is the Dak Prescott that the media isn't showing you... so, let's make it viral! #Cowboys #Prayer #Jesus," Jespersen tweeted.

His fans absolutely loved the photo. A fan named Laura commented, "Beautiful!! You can't mess with the favour of God." Clark Costa also tweeted, "Love it! What an outstanding young man, praying for his influence to grow so He can be glorified!"

A Twitter user who goes by the name Cowboys Fan also wrote, "God bless Dak and may [Christ's] light shine [wherever] he goes"

Advertisement

Prescott, who plays quarterback for the team, has been a key player in the Cowboys' win with an 11-1 record this season, according to the Gospel Herald.

But Prescott credits all his victories to God. Prescott said he developed his Christian faith thanks to his mother Peggy, who passed away due to colon cancer back in 2013.

Before every game, Prescott would even write something on his wristband to remind himself of the most important thing in his life. "I simply write 'Faith' on there for the faith that my mom showed me; the relationship we built from the faith we had and my faith in God," he told The Shreveport Times.

"I write another little note that changes every day based on how I'm feeling. 'I miss' her, or, 'I love' her," Prescott said of his mother. "I'll write something like that on there. But I talk to her through the day. It's just something that makes me feel better, knowing she's right there listening. She's with me in everything I do — the good and the bad."