NFL star Benjamin Watson says the way to heal racial divide can be found in the Bible

Benjamin Watson at the Billy Graham Library on March 25, 2017 to sign copies of his book 'Under Our Skin.' (Facebook/Billy Graham Library)

The issue of race is something that NFL star Benjamin Watson takes to heart. He believes that the only way Americans can get over their racial divide is through the help of the Bible.

The Christian athlete, who plays tight end for the Baltimore Ravens, was at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday to sign autographs for his book "Under Our Skin," according to The Christian Post.

Before sitting down to sign autographs, he first addressed his audience and told them what his book is all about and what inspired him to write it.

"As we look at the topic of race in our country, we sometimes do not know how to go about it. For some of us, we can't talk about it because it's so painful, and we have so much emotion that we do not know what's going to come out of our mouths," Watson shared on Facebook Live.

Watson said America has sadly been plagued by racial issues ever since its foundation. He believes the only way Americans can ever truly get over their issues concerning race is when they decide to rely on the Word of God.

"As believers, we have this book called the Bible that we need to filter all of these ideas through," he said. While others are promoting "hate" and "separatism," the Bible promotes love and unity, he said.

"The Bible is our prescription on how we do that," Watson stressed. "We are the same under our skin. Our skin, especially in the context of America, our skin has been a great dividing factor, and it's something that has been used to make some people inferior and others superior. But the Gospel makes everything leveled at the foot of the cross."

Watson talked about his book on previous occasions. He told the Journal Gazette that racial discrimination is a "sin problem," and people need to be brave enough to call it as it is.

"The challenge is to call it as sin," Watson said. "Sometimes we say, 'Oh, they're black, I don't really like them,' or 'All the white people are out to get me; I can't stand them.' Our earthly distinctions, God created. The reason we have power to live free from sin is His blood. His blood is what unites us."