New Reba McEntire 2-CD Album Features Traditional and Contemporary Songs of Faith, Including 'Oh, How I Love Jesus'

For Christian music lovers, here's a date to remember: Feb. 3, 2017. That's the day when Reba McEntire will release her new album "Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope," via Big Machine / Universal.

It's a double CD release, which comes before McEntire's headline set at C2C: Country to Country 2017 in March. The collection features 10 traditional hymns of faith on the first CD and 10 contemporary tracks on the second, according to Entertainment Focus.

Her soulful, full-band take on "Oh, How I Love Jesus" is one 10 classic hymns and gospel standards that make up the album's first half. McEntire described these songs in a Facebook Live video as "hymns and songs I grew up singing all my life," according to Rolling Stone.

The album includes special guests Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood, who join McEntire on the hymn "Softly and Tenderly." A medley of "In the Garden" and "Wonderful Peace" features country gospel group the Isaacs.

"Sing It Now was the perfect title for this album because the message and melody throughout the song connects the dots between the traditional hymns I grew up on and new music that has been uplifting for me in challenging times," McEntire said.

"Music conjures up great memories and goes hand and hand with us McEntires," McEntire added. "Mama, Susie and Alice even came into the studio with me to record I'll Fly Away."

Last week, the country and gospel singer shared a lyric video of "Oh, How I Love Jesus." Here's her soulful version of the song.

The new album is a follow-up to McEntire's 2015 release "Love Somebody," a 20-song collection of gospel-inspired songs.

The album was co-produced by Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts and band leader/musical director Doug Sisemore

The track list for "Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope" is:

CD 1:

1. Jesus Loves Me | 2. Oh, How I Love Jesus | 3. When The Roll Is Called Up | 4. Oh Happy Day | 5. Amazing Grace | 6. I'll Fly Away | 7. In The Garden / Wonderful Peace (Medley) (featuring The Isaacs) | 8. Swing Low Sweet Chariot / Swing Down Chariot (Medley) | 9. How Great Thou Art | 10. Softly And Tenderly (feat. Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood).

CD 2

1. Sing It Now | 2. Angels Singin' | 3. God And My Girlfriends | 4. Hallelujah, Amen | 5. There Is A God | 6. I Got The Lord On My Side | 7. Back To God | 8. Angel On My Shoulder | 9. From The Inside Out | 10. Say A Prayer | 11. HIDDEN TRACK (physical only): Jesus Loves Me (Reprise)