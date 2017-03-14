'New Girl' Season 6 Spoilers, Renewal Update: Schmidt and Cece Move Out, Jake Johnson Comments on Show's Cancellation

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jess (Zooey Deschanel) will be too close for comfort in the upcoming episode of FOX's "New Girl" season 6.

Titled "Socalyalcon VI," tonight's episode will see the group adjust after Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Cece (Hannah Simone) move out. According to the official synopsis, Reagan (guest star Megan Fox) comes home after a work trip. Jess becomes concerned after noticing that she has been spending too much time being Nick's (Jake Johnson) "girlfriend."

Schmidt and Cece move out of the apartment to live in their new house, but things don't go as planned when they start obsessing over security in the area. Also, Aly (Nasim Pedrad) tells Winston (Lamorne Morris) about her embarrassing secret.

FOX released a new promo for the episode and it opens with the group celebrating Schmidt and Cece's first day in their new house. The next scene cuts to Aly and Winston jumping on a trampoline inside the apartment. Jesse enters the room and appears confused with what's happening. "I have like a million questions about what's going on here," she tells her friends. Another scene shows Jesse and Nick breaking into Schmidt and Cece's house, making the duo think they were burglars.

"New Girl" is only a few weeks from its finale but the comedy series is still not renewed by FOX. Johnson recently spoke with The Daily Beast and he mentioned that he doesn't expect the series to continue beyond the current season.

"Fox won't tell us [whether the show will be renewed]," Johnson said. "But we shot a finale where, if this was the end, the core fan base would be OK." The actor also hinted that the finale will provide closure for fans.

"I think after this season it's done," he added. After his interview, Johnson took to Twitter to clarify that his statement was just a guess and the chances of a renewal remain "50/50."

The sixth season of "New Girl" airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.