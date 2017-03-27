'New Girl' season 6 episode 21 spoilers: Jess stays in Portland; Nick sends off Reagan?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) and the rest of the characters continue to work on their relationships in episode 21 of "New Girl" season 6.

In the previous episode titled "Misery," Jess left town and went to Portland to visit and take care of her father, as well as run away from her romantic feelings for Nick Miller (Jake Johnson). On the other hand, Nick continued to catch up with Reagan Lucas (Megan Fox) and felt a bit confused when he realized that he did not know Reagan very well.

Titled "San Diego," the official synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that Jess is still in Portland with her father. The summary hints that both will be "instrumental in helping each other with their love lives."

Meanwhile, Nick is also looking for answers regarding his relationship with Reagan. He will ask help from Aly Nelson (Nasim Pedrad), but Aly will be reluctant to offer her aid.

The promotional photos for episode 21 show that Jess and his father are in a restaurant in Portland, greeted by a cheerful woman. They seem to be enjoying their time together as they talk and bond. On the other hand, Nick is seen with Reagan on a train.

In the previous episode, Nick encouraged Reagan to grab her promotion opportunity. Reagan was not planning to accept the offer, as it would entail travels. However, Nick, who seemed to have realized that he was not completely satisfied with their relationship, advised her to take it. The photo in the preview may hint that he is sending her off to chase her career opportunity.

As for Schmidt (Max Greenfield), the summary reveals that he is considering using his first name.

Episode 21 of season 6 airs on Tuesday, March 28, at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.