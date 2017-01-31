New Bishop Of Sheffield Announced As Traditionalist Anglo-Catholic Philip North

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The traditionalist Anglo-Catholic Philip North is being promoted to be the new Bishop of Sheffield, Downing Street has announced.

Currently Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev Philip North, 50, will replace Steven Croft, now Bishop of Oxford, and will consecrated at Sheffield Cathedral in July 2017. Known for his strong opposition to women priests and bishops, North's appointment will be seen as the Church strengthening relations with its conservative Catholic wing.

The promotion, from a more junior suffragan bishop to be a senior diocesan bishop, was announced on the same day as Anglican and Catholic bishops gather in Birmingham for a two-day joint conference.

North's consecration as Bishop of Burnley proved controversial when no bishop laid hands on him who had previously laid hands on a woman bishop or priest.

It is the custom for all bishops present at the consecration service to join in laying hands on the candidate to elevate them to the order of bishop. But at his consecration in York Minster bishops present who had approved the ordination of women through the laying on of hands did not lay hands on North.

The confidential plans, first revealed by Christian Today, caused controversy because they appeared to revive the concept of "taint", in which a bishop's standing is compromised if he is consecrated by unorthodox bishops even though he himself might be orthodox.

North is now one of Church's bishops who provides oversight to parishes who do not accept the leadership of women bishops and priests. So any vicars who would otherwise be under a female bishop can instead choose to come under the authority of a traditionalist bishop such as North.

In order for those parishes to be free of what some campaigners describe as the "taint" of women bishops, their oversight must be given by a bishop who has not ordained women and has not been consecrated by someone who ordains women.

Canon Emma Percy, chair of WATCH, a campaign group for women's ordination, said although North had many strengths, she was aware of the "sadness" many would feel in Sheffield about having a bishop who would not ordain women.

"Sheffield is a diocese with a large number of women clergy and we sincerely hope that the new Bishop will promote a culture in which ordained women will feel validated and encouraged to flourish," Dr Percy told Christian Today.

She also pointed out that "once again a man has been appointed to a vacant diocesan post" and said she had concerns the current system makes it harder for women to be made senior bishops.

North said he was "delighted and deeply honoured" by the appointment and vowed to work with all traditions across the diocese.

"In a diverse diocese, I am wholly committed to being a bishop for everyone and will work to ensure that priests and parishes of all traditions can flourish and find delight in serving God and his people," he said.

The Diocese of Sheffield currently has one suffragan bishop, the Bishop of Doncaster, Rt Rev Peter Burrows. He said: "Philip brings with him considerable experience, passion and deep commitment to mission, evangelism and the church's historic vocation and ministry to society, especially the most vulnerable.

"He fits many of the things we said we were looking for in our new bishop and will serve the diocese and wider church well."