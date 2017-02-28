Netflix March 2017 Movie, TV Schedule News: Say Hello To Some Good Titles, Goodbye To Some Favourites
Subscribers to Netflix will get their chance to feast their eyes (and ears) on many new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming site this March.
Titles coming to Netflix next month include Netflix-original movies and TV series, Coming Soon noted. Some titles are decades-old, while some are pretty new, so fans of both old classics and new productions can enjoy.
Titles will be added daily from March 1 through March 31. LifeHacker noted that some titles will be from Disney, too. Here are some titles to be included in the list of shows available to subscribers.
Chicago (2002)
Friday After Next (2002)
Impossible Dreamers (2017)
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Let There Be Light (1946)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)
San Pietro (1945)
Singing with Angels (2016)
Sustainable (2016)
This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Hands of Stone (2016)
The Waterboy (1998)
Must Love Dogs (2005)
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
Come and Find Me (2016)
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)
Welcome to New York (2015)
Spider (2007)
The Square (2008)
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
Some Netflix originals coming this March include:
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special
Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame
Deidra & Laney Rob a Train
Pandora
Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense
The Most Hated Woman in America
Five Came Back
Netflix will also introduce some new TV shows, both Netflix originals and non-Netflix originals. Titles include:
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)
Ignition: Season 1 (2013)
Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)
Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1
One More Time: Season 1
Beau Sejour: Season 1
Julie's Greenroom: Season 1
Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 1
Samurai Gourmet: Season 1
Ingobernable: Season 1
13 Reasons Why: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bordertown: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016)
There are more titles coming next month. Check out the complete list at Coming Soon.
Say Goodbye
While Netflix subscribers will be saying "hello" to the upcoming titles included in the streaming service's catalog, they'll also be saying "goodbye" to a few. TVGuide notes that while some titles will be easy to part with, some won't be. Some titles leaving Netflix this March include:
Jaws 1-3
Robin Hood Seasons 1-3
Survivors Series 1-2
Rigor Mortis
The Invincible Iron Man
All Stars
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness
Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark
The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne
