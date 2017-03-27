'NCIS' season 14 episode 19 spoilers: Marine murdered during a war memorial tour; NCIS team seeks veteran's help on the case

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The team will be asking for the help of a cranky veteran to solve a murder case in episode 19 of "NCIS" season 14.

Titled "The Wall," the official synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that an event called Honor Flight Network will be held. The non-profit occasion arranges trips for veterans to visit the World War II Memorial, the Korea Memorial, and the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., for free. However, disturbance occurs when a marine is murdered at the said event.

With this, the Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) investigators look into the case. They learn that in order to solve it, they have no choice but to seek for the help of a crabby veteran named Henry Rogers (Bruce McGill), who fought in Vietnam several years ago. Rogers seems to know the details and whereabouts of the victim on the day he was murdered and the NCIS investigators have to ensure that they get information in order to catch the suspect.

On a lighter side, the summary also reveals that Senior Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Special Agent Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) look into a rumor pertaining to Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Alex Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Having worked smoothly in past cases, their colleagues may start to think that the two are dating.

Of course, this is not the first time that Quinn is linked to a co-worker. Earlier this year, there were rumors that she may have a relationship with Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) since she was the only one who can speak to Gibbs as a peer and not just a co-worker.

However, Esposito clarified in an interview with Parade.com that Quinn and Gibbs are just friends.

She said, "I think they have a nice friendship, I really do. I think that's sometimes better than if you have a thing and things go sour. They have a nice friendship, and I'd like to see that stay that way."

Episode 19 of season 14 airs on Tuesday, March 28, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.