'NCIS: Los Angeles" season 8 episode 19 spoilers: Sam, Grisha go on undercover mission; season 8 to end with cliffhanger

Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) and Special Agent in Charge Grisha "G" Callen (Chris O'Donnell) will embark on an action-packed undercover adventure in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 8.

Titled "767," the official synopsis for episode 19 reveals that an engineer who is working on a new guided missile destroyer will be murdered. The people behind this will go to Tokyo to sell the classified intel. With this, Supervisory Special Agent Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt) will assign Sam and Grisha to board a plane and go undercover in order to track down the group.

However, not everyone will be safe in the mission. In the promotional preview of the upcoming episode, it shows the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) agents engaged in a shootout with the suspects. The criminals also take a passenger as their hostage. With this, Sam has no choice but to back out a bit and try to save the hostage's life.

It is also uncertain whether the plane will make it to Tokyo. Toward the end of the preview, the plane seems to be losing its control and going downwards.

Nonetheless, they will make it alive. In the Paley Festival in Los Angeles on Tuesday, fans saw a preview of episode 19 in which Hetty was giving a toast to Sam and Grisha for their heroism on the plane, noted TVGuide.

Aside from this, the upcoming episode will also see Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Liaison Detective Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) prepare a surprise party for Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and her friends.

Episode 19 of season 8 airs on Sunday, March 26, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.

The show is down to a few more episodes before its finale. In the same TVGuide article, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill revealed that season 8 will conclude with a cliffhanger.

He said, "Sam's life is going to change. Kensi and Deek's life is going to change based on the finale."