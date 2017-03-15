'NCIS: LA' season 8 spoilers: Eric and Nell fake being a couple in undercover mission but are their affections really fake?
Love is in the air in the next episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 8 or so it appears as Eric and Nell pretend to be a couple in order to catch out some criminals.
Episode 18, entitled "Getaway," sees the pair sent on an unexpected undercover mission at a couples retreat.
It's an unusual opportunity for the two as Kensi and Deeks are the agents who normally handle the undercover missions.
The opportunity to catch out the criminals requires agents who can pass as a couple without raising suspicions and this time it's Nell and Eric who are chosen to take on the undercover mission.
The team are trying to get to figure out who was behind the U.S. Treasury Department hacking and the prime suspects are a couple attending the couples retreat.
The promo for "NCIS: LA" season 8 episode 18 promo promises plenty of intrigue and a fun episode as Eric and Nell play out being husband and wife.
That means they even have to share the same room and even the same bed during the retreat, and act like a married couple in public. And if the promo's anything to go by, they get right into their parts, with Nell even leaning in for a kiss with Eric.
In fact, they're so convincing it has us wondering whether their affections for each other are just pretend as they do their best to fit in with the other couples.
Or is there more to it than that? Could we be seeing the beginning of a new romance on "NCIS: LA"?
It certainly seems like love is all around on "NCIS: LA" season 8 as Anna and Callen recently rekindled their romance with one another.
It would be great to see another romance subplot on the hit CBS detective show.
"NCIS: LA" season 8, episode 18, "Getaway," airs Sunday, March 19, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
