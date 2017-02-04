NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Cleveland Cavaliers Keen To Pick Up Anthony Carmelo While Retaining Kevin Love

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

With the NBA trade deadline coming up close, reports say the Cleveland Cavaliers are keen on picking up Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks, only on one condition: that they won't let go of All-star forward Kevin Love.

The Knicks approached the Cavaliers well ahead of the Feb. 23 trade deadline in the hopes of trading Anthony for Love, ESPN reported. The Cavaliers did express interest in taking Anthony, but said it did won't let go of Love.

The Cavaliers' decision to retain Love is highly understandable, due to the fact that he was part of the team that won the 2016 championship, and is part of the players selected for the All-Star Game, CBS Sports noted.

Moreover, if the Cavaliers do succeed in getting Anthony to join their ranks, not only will he play with his friend, Cleveland star LeBron James, the Cavaliers will also be able to form a "Big 4" lineup composed of James, Kyrie Irving, Love, and Anthony – a team that will contend with the Golden State Warriors' all-star lineup composed of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, Sporting News reported.

If the Knicks acquire Love, on the other hand, it'll have a strong frontcourt led by center Kristaps Porzingis.

Aside from the Cavaliers, the Knicks also approached the Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics believing that these teams would also be appealing to Anthony, enough for him to waive his no-trade clause stipulated in his contract. The forward, however, said he didn't give the Knicks a list of potential teams that he would be interested to move to.

Anthony said his decision to stay in New York is largely influenced by his family: With his nine-year-old son growing up and making friends, and his wife finding opportunities for her career, the idea of moving to another home would be difficult for him.

Still, Anthony said he will always consider waiving his no-trade clause if the Knicks decide to rebuild and start afresh, and head towards another direction.