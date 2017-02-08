News Briefs

NBA 2K17 patch update: All-Star Tournament functionality and fixes to Park After Dark arrive with latest patch

NBA2K17 Legend Edition features Kobe Bryant on the cover.Twitter/NBA2K

New patches have rolled out this week for players of 'NBA 2K17' that bring new functionality and some important bug fixes.

In fact, fixes have been ushered out to improve playability over several patches. 

Most importantly, according to iTech Post, the patch introduces the All-Star Tournament functionality as well as other items like updates to the All-Star jerseys, roster changes, and the official court for the All-Star weekend in New Orleans.

This added functionality is applicable for both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles and was timed with the All-Star Tournament which is a popular time for fans of the game to sit down and play.

There have also been some tweaks to last year's 'Park After Dark, which fixes an issue with lagging and interruptions to playability.  Specifically, the patch is intended to fix issues that some gamers have had with entering and leaving the park. 

According to iDigitalTimes, it's a sure sign that another Park After Dark event is coming soon to improve it further. 

Another fix from 2K Games addresses the "Hop Step" exploits, which were allowing players to grab a quick victory.  The patch should remove that sneaky loophole. 

However, despite all the fixes, some players have taken to Reddit to complain about the size of the patch, which is 7.6 GB, which requires quite a lengthy download time. 

Additional patches have brushed up other elements of the game, including addressing the length of time players are being held on the team logo screen during the start up. 

Perhaps not so popular is the fix to a glitch that made it possible for players to upgrade their MyPLAYER beyond the actual limit of the selected archetype. 

