MWC 2017 Samsung news: Samsung launches Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab S3 at Mobile World Congress

The Mobile World Congress is in full swing in Barcelona and Samsung has wasted no time in launching two hot new products, its new Galaxy Book and the Galaxy Tab S3.

Samsung watchers had been hoping for a glimpse of the Samsung Galaxy S8 but it wasn't to be. Nonetheless the Korean tech giant did a good job of pleasantly surprising Samsung fans as these two products have caught them off guard.

Tech lovers will notice straight away that the Galaxy Book does bear a striking resemblance to the Microsoft Surface Pro range, coming with its own detachable Pogo keyboard cover. And nicely, the keyboard cover is included in the price. According to BGR, the battery life will last up to 10 hours.

It will also run on Windows 10 and will be available in 10.6-inch and 12-inch size variants, as will be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3.

But Samsung is not offering the Pogo Keyboard Cover for the Tab S3, although it will, like the Galaxy Book, have an S Pen - a feature that has also proved popular on the Note range. According to reports one cool feature of the S Pen is that it can detect the angle the user writes at.

The Galaxy Tab S3 will also differ from the Galaxy Book in that it will run on Android 7.0 Nougat instead of Windows 10. It will reportedly feature 4GB RAM , Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820, and a 9.7-inch QXGA Super AMOLED display. It also has a 5MP camara at the front and a 13MP camera at the rear, and 4K video ability. In addition, the standard 32GB internal memory can be boosted to 256GB with the addition of a microSD card.

But we'll still have to wait a while longer to find out how much these exciting new devices will cost when they hit retail.

The Samsung Flow software will also allow users to unlock the Galaxy Book using the same fingerprint for their other devices.