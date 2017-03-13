'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers, News: October Premiere Confirmed, Emmy Winner Bobby Cannavale Lands Major Role
The third season of USA Network's "Mr. Robot" will premiere later than expected.
On Friday, the network announced that the acclaimed psychological drama is now up for an October release — a few months away from its usual summer launch. TV Line reported that a new character will be introduced in season 3, and he will be played by Bobby Cannavale. The Emmy-winning actor has been tapped to play the series regular role of Irving, a reserved and straightforward salesman of used cars. Meanwhile, recurring actor BD Wong, who plays mysterious transgender hacker Whiterose, has been promoted to series regular.
Production for the new installment will begin in April. All 10 episodes will still be directed by executive producer Sam Esmail. In a press release (via Variety), NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment President Chris McCumber praised Esmail's work on the series.
"Sam Esmail is a true creative visionary who continues to deliver a series that boldly tackles timely issues and leans into the major headlines of the day," the executive said. "We're eager to share the next phase of Elliot's journey with fans this fall."
Season 2 left off with Elliot attempting to undo the firmware hack, only to be shot by Tyrell with Darlene's gun. Through the Dark Army, Angela received a call from a distraught Tyrell. She departed to be with Elliot when he wakes up, but a massive brownout occurs. The finale showed a post-credits scene featuring Trenton as he tells Mobley that she has discovered a new way to undo the hack. While Mobley says he just wants to move on from what happened, they were approached by Leon, who asks for the time.
Wong and Cannavale join the show's main cast members including Emmy Award winner/Golden Globe nominee Rami Malek (Elliot), Golden Globe winner Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Martin Wallström (Tyrell), Portia Doubleday (Angela), Carly Chaikin (Darlene), Michael Cristofer (Phillip), Stephanie Corneliussen (Joanna) and Grace Gummer (Dominique).
