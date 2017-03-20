Moto G5 Plus versus Redmi Note 4 specs review: Close match between Motorola and Xiaomi's smartphones?

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is currently one of the most affordable smartphones in the market, which makes it a good option for users who are looking to get a bang for their buck. But with the recent release of the Moto G5 Plus, users are starting to see some defining similarities between the two handsets.

The Redmi Note 4, which was released in January, boasts its 5.5-inch full high-definition curved glass display, a 4100 mAh battery, and a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone light-emitting diode (LED) flash and a 5-megapixel front camera with wide-angle lens. The Xiaomi handset comes in multiple storage variants — one has 2 GB of RAM with 32 GB built-in storage and another features 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB built-in storage.

The Chinese electronics company's handset is also said to be the fastest-selling device in India, according to ET Telecom.

Motorola, on the other hand, has just launched the new Moto G5 Plus, which was showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona last month. The fifth-generation handset sports a 5.2-inch display armed with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera with screen flash, and a 3000 mAh battery with turbocharging support. It is available in two storage variants — one features 3 GB of RAM with 16 GB built-in storage, while the other has 4 GB of RAM with 32 GB built-in storage.

According to GizBot, the hardware components of the Motorola and the Xiaomi smartphones are similar in a way that these run on the same processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. Both smartphones boast excellent battery life, as this chipset is known to be power efficient. Also, the Moto G5 Plus and the Redmi Note 4 have expandable storage up to 128 GB with a microSD card.

The major difference between the two handsets, however, is that they run on different Android versions. While the Moto G5 Plus runs on Android 7.0 (Nougat) operating system, the Redmi Note 4 is still on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow). Also, the Xiaomi handset does not have Google Assistant, which is one of the features that is highlighted in the Moto G5 Plus.