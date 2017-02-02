Morgan Freeman Hears 'Extraordinary' 9/11 Survival Story As He Searches For Proof Of God

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

(Facebook/The Story of God with Morgan Freeman)

Academy award winning actor Morgan Freeman has met with a 9/11 survivor in a search for "proof of God", calling the survivor's story "extraordinary".

Concluding season two of the National Geographic's The Story of God with Morgan Freeman, the actor this time visited New York City to explore the possibility of the proof of God, the Christian Post reports.

Freeman reflected on how distracting life in the city can be, and how in contrast to previous generations, many today are consumed with looking down at their screens.

Freeman said in his introduction: "But even in our modern world we still share something with our ancestors, that is the desire to find proof that God exists. Have we cut God out of our modern lives? Or are there special moments when God breaks through and makes his presence known?"

Freeman then met with Sujo John, a committed Christian who claims that he felt God's presence with him on September 11, 2001, and that it saved his life.

Advertisement

John and his preganant wife both worked at the Twin Towers at the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. John was on the 81st floor of the north tower when the planes hit the towers, but managed to make it out alive. John immediately ran for the south tower to find his wife, but it was then that the towers collapsed.

"As the building is collapsing there is people with me and I'm huddled with them. I felt God speak to me in a very still voice, I felt God say, 'It's going to be OK,'" John told Freeman.

Freeman then asked, "You heard the voice of God? [He] spoke to you?"

John responds, "I did not hear God speak to me in an audible way but I felt God's inner voice speak to me and ask people to pray with me."

John said that he then called on the name of Jesus and he and others prayed as falling debris came down on them. John was stuck beneath the rubble, until he saw a red light which then enabled him to crawl out from beneath the wreckage. Those he has been with did not survive, and John expected the same of his pregnant wife.

Yet John suddenly received a phone call, from his wife. She asked: "Babe, are you alive?"

"So we're looking at a miracle right here," said Freeman.

"Yes, and it was God that preserved and saved my life. It's proof that there is a God," said John, who tells more of his story in the video below.

Freeman then asked why God hadn't saved everyone on that day.

John said: "Life on earth is such that no one is guaranteed today or tomorrow. Every human being on this earth will face death.

"But here's what I know from my experience. When you walk with God and go through the storms of life you have this peace in the presence of God. So if you carry the presence of God, even if it's going to be death, it's going to be ok."

Concluding, Freeman reflected on his meeting with John: "Sujo John's survival is extraordinary. Some say it's miraculous. What's most remarkable to me is that Sujo felt the unmistakable presence of God even while death and destruction were all around him."

Last week, in episode two of The Story of God, Freeman explored the practice of speaking in tongues, calling it "the language of heaven".