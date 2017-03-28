'Modern Family' season 8 episode 18 spoilers: Phil, Claire meet Alex's new boyfriend; Rainer proposes to Haley
The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan realizes how so much can happen in five minutes in the upcoming episode of ABC's "Modern Family" season 8.
Titled "Five Minutes," this week's episode will feature yet another out-of-the-box storyline. According to the official synopsis, Rainer's (guest star Nathan Fillion) birthday dinner takes an unexpected turn when he and Haley (Sarah Hyland) are forced to reevaluate their entire relationship. They must figure out if they want to continue dating before the birthday cake arrives. Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet), on the other hand, have five minutes to catch a new flight while trying to fight the effects of sleeping pills they took prematurely.
Meanwhile, Alex (Ariel Winter) gets a surprise visit from Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell). Caught off guard, Alex gives her parents a five-minute introduction to her new boyfriend. Manny (Rico Rodriguez) struggles to find the perfect parking space, while Jay (Ed O'Neill) and Gloria (Sofia Vergara) argue in the backseat.
The new promo for the episode released by ABC opens with Phil and Claire shocked to find a man hiding in Alex's room. While waiting for their flight, Cam and Mitch appear to be having a hard time trying to stay awake. At some point in the clip, Mitch slaps Cam and says, "Knock it off!" The background voice also hints that there will be "one stunning shocker" in the episode. The next scene cuts to Rainer getting down on one knee and proposes to Haley. It remains to be seen if the Dunphy's eldest daughter will say yes to her weatherman boyfriend.
"Five Minutes" will tackle a storyline that spans in just five minutes. This is not the first time "Modern Family" deviated from its usual storytelling format. Back in February 2015, the hit ABC comedy filmed one episode titled "Connection Lost" entirely with MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones. Apple did not sponsor the episode, but the company provided all of the devices.
The eighth season of "Modern Family" airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.
