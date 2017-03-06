'Modern Family' Season 8 Episode 16 Spoilers, Renewal Update: Phil Shows Off Basketball Skills; Cast and Studio in Talks for Season 9 Renewal

Everyone realizes that life isn't always a slam dunk on the upcoming episode of ABC's hit comedy series "Modern Family" season 8.

Titled "Basketball," this week's episode will see Phil (Ty Burrell) show his athletic side. According to the official synopsis, Phil is determined to redeem himself after losing at last year's charity basketball game. He has been training all year to win but things take an unexpected turn when NBA stars Charles Barkley and DeAndre Jordan attend the event. The pair begins to make bets, putting Phil under a high amount of pressure.

Elsewhere in the hour, Gloria (Sofia Vergara) reunites with her nemesis Donna Duncan (guest star Jane Krakowski). Jay's (Ed O'Neill) wife visits Manny (Rico Rodriguez) and tries to shame Donna for her lack of support at the school. Claire (Julie Bowen) is hell-bent on keeping a work mistake secret from her father, while Jay is worried that Joe (Jeremy Maguire) doesn't see him as an authoritative figure at home. Aside from the two NBA stars, "Castle" alum Nathan Fillion will also guest star in this episode as weatherman Rainer Shine.

Production for season 8 wrapped up on Friday but ABC still hasn't renewed the series. However, Deadline's sources claim that the cast are currently in talks for a new deal. ABC and producing studio 20th Century Fox TV have already reached a partial agreement but it seems that a multi-year renewal is off the table.

While negotiations between the studio and the cast began over two weeks ago, both sides remain far apart in terms of money. The ensemble cast of "Modern Family" is asking for significant raises for the new season, but ABC is reportedly reluctant to agree because it doesn't benefit from the show's high international sales and off-network deals. Regardless of the contract issues, ABC is expected to renew the comedy for at least one more season.

The 8th season of "Modern Family" airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.