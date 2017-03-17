'Modern Family' renewal update: Julie Bowen comments on possible season 9; delayed renewal caused by funding issues?
Actress Julie Bowen believes that "Modern Family" will eventually be renewed for a ninth season.
The ABC comedy is currently on its eighth season, but a new deal has not been made yet. Recent rumors claim the hold-up is caused by the actors' request to have the same salaries. Of all the rumors currently circulating online, Bowen pointed out that she has no idea on the show's fate.
"Wouldn't it be great if I knew? I really don't know," the actress told Extra while promoting her new animated series titled "Tangled: Before Ever After." Bowen further explained that she does not see the series ending anytime soon. Considering how the cast has become a real family since the show's debut in 2009, Bowen stressed that it is difficult for them to think of a possible cancellation.
Regardless of what happens next, the 47-year-old star said she trusts the people who are in charge of the show. "I have faith in the process, there are business people who do business stuff, and I'm not trying to dumb out on this. I trust that they have a process and for some reason they need to go through it," she continued.
Filming for the current season wrapped up earlier this month, and the cast members are still without contracts to continue. Despite the Emmy-winning sitcom's good ratings, the studio has yet to start contract negotiations with the program's six main actors (Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Sofia Vergara) for a possible ninth season.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, two insiders say that the hold-up is caused by a conflict between host network ABC and studio 20th TV over the long-running series' production cost. Both companies declined to comment on the issue, but they technically have until mid-May to decide on the show's future.
The eighth season of "Modern Family" airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.
