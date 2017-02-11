Missionary Shares The Amazing Transformation Of An Abandoned Nigerian Boy

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

At right, Christian missionary Anja Ringgren Lovén gives water to an emaciated boy she found on a roadside in Nigeria in January 2016. A year later, Lovén reenacts their meeting (left photo), with the boy she named Hope now looking much healthier. (Facebook/Anja Ringgren Lovén)

It's truly amazing what kindness and compassion can do. In a span of just one year, a malnourished boy who was abandoned by his own parents has recovered his health and has already started to attend school in Nigeria.

A Danish humanitarian missionary named Anja Ringgren Loven, co-founder of the African Children's Aid Education and Development Foundation, came to the two-year-old boy's aid just over a year ago, according to Faith Wire. His parents reportedly left him to die on a roadside in Nigeria allegedly because they thought he was a witch.

When Loven saw the young boy, she showed him the kindness of a Christian. She gave him food and shelter and later brought him to her home.

Loven recently shared on Facebook the amazing physical transformation made by the young boy she named Hope. "On the 30[th] of January 2016, I went on a rescue mission with David Emmanuel Umem, Nsidibe Orok and our Nigerian team. A rescue mission that went viral, and today it's exactly 1 year ago the world came to know a young little boy called Hope," she wrote. "This week Hope will start school."

Netizens were astounded by the great improvement in Hope's physical appearance. They thanked Loven for opening up her heart and home to him. Many people praised and blessed her for her kindness, calling her work nothing short of "extraordinary."

"I can't find a word to describe how I feel for you. May God almighty keep blessing you and always give you strength and sound health to continue your good work. You gave hope to the hopeless!!!! Have so much respect for you," a man named Emenike Okoye Onwa Igbo commented on her post.

"I'm so happy to see the evolution of Hope! Anja. You really are an angel to these little children! Thank you so much for this beautiful dedication!" a woman named Rebecca Ramos added.