Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date, specs rumors: Microsoft switching Intel Kaby Lake for AMD Ryzen?
Microsoft has enjoyed huge success with its Surface Pro range and testimony to that is how much buzz there is surrounding a new Microsoft Surface Pro 5 despite the fact Microsoft itself has hardly uttered a word.
The Surface Pro 4 rolled out back in October 2015 so the series is ripe for an update in 2017 and we're certainly hoping we'll see a new device sooner rather than later.
In terms of what we can expect from it, there is an interesting report doing the rounds that Microsoft is about to break its long-standing romance with Intel and power the next Microsoft Surface Pro with an AMD processor instead.
It had previously been assumed the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 would come with the Intel Kaby Lake chip given that previous Surface Pro devices have all been powered up by Intel's Core i3, i5 and i7 chips.
But International Business Times Australia edition is reporting that the Redmond-based tech giant may fit its new Surface Pro with the AMD Ryzen because of complaints around the Pro 4's battery life that it may be looking to resolve next time round.
Ryzen is the new all-singing all-dancing chip from AMD that launched to much buzz among gamers and tecchies because it offers great power at a more affordable price than Intel's pricey chips.
According to PC Advisor, a new Surface device can be seen in the trailer for the new movie "Alien: Covenant" and interestingly the description reads: "Introducing Walter, the latest synthetic by Weyland-Yutani. Created to serve. Intelligence powered by AMD, Ryzen and Radeon."
It's possible Microsoft might release two variants, one featuring the Kaby Lake and the other the AMD Ryzen but these are just speculations for now.
In terms of other rumors, it is being speculated the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will come with a 4K UltraHD display, an upgraded Surface Pen and wireless charging.
In terms of when we can expect the device, there have been reports recently that Microsoft will launch the device soon after it begins the roll out for the Windows 10 Creators Update, which gets going in April and will take several months.
The Surface Pro 4 was launched in October 2015 so it's possible Microsoft will go with a similar release window for the Surface Pro 5 but it would certainly be great if it launched much sooner than that and we saw it late spring or summer 2017 instead.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- You may be scared of us because we come from a place of violence. But we mean no harm
- Should Christians be worried about three-parent babies?
- What Christians get wrong about sex and why it's time for a 'better story'
- What does God think about beauty? These 6 scriptures explain
- Girl aged 6 tells school friends how Jesus saves after mum gives up crime and drugs for Christ
- The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
- Arrest Snoop Dogg for Donald Trump clown video, says Christian pastor
- How do you actually share your faith with a friend?
- Why is East Africa in crisis? The three key reasons famine is spreading across the region
- Man shot dead at Paris airport 'after trying to grab a gun'
- Bangladesh police shoot suspected militant armed with explosives
- You may be scared of us because we come from a place of violence. But we mean no harm
- Parents say prayer brought son back to life after nearly drowning
- Feminists in Argentina pretend to abort Baby Jesus from Virgin Mary in shocking 'performance art'
- Christian churches pledge funds to help Jewish community centre after wave of bomb threats