Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date: specs rumors include USB C-Type for fast charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 635
Tech fans are watching and waiting for a sign that the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is finally about to hit shelves after months and months of disappointment.
It had been hoped that the hybrid would be unveiled at the end of last year when the Surface Studio came out. But that didn't happen. Then there was the MWC 2017, when fans of the Pro series anticipated an unveiling or at the very least an update. There was nothing.
As the radio silence from Microsoft continues, there are some rumors doing the rounds that we could yet see the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 out in Spring 2017, but there's nothing solid to go on and certainly no official word from Microsoft about the rumors.
But given all the spec leaks going on, we have good reason to be impatient.
MStarsNews teases some gamechanging specs, including a USB C-Type to offer fast charging and data transfer, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 635 processor instead of Intel Kaby Lake, which would extend the device's battery life.
Then there's the display, which we expect to be nothing less than gorgeous, and the rumor is that it will be 4k and possibly 3D with a frame rate of 60 frames per second.
Then there's some interesting reports concerning Hololens and some professional features. International Business Times reports that the hybrid may include support for the Hololens and that it may come with the Surface Dial built in. The Surface Dial currently costs $99 in the Microsoft Store and gives users access to additional tools for their applications.
The website is also reporting that the highly anticipated 2-in-1 will come with a rechargeable pen and the Windows 10 Creators Update out-of-the-box.
It's actually the roll out of the Creators Update in the spring that is giving rise to this time as the predicted release window for the Surface Pro 5 as it would make sense for Microsoft to want its premium laptop device to have the latest premium software, OS and specs on the inside.
Whether it will be out soon or we'll have to wait a little longer, only time will tell.
