Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date, specs rumors: Hybrid device sees delayed release, but with AMD's Ryzen inside
Fans eagerly waiting for Microsoft to release the successor to the highly-acclaimed Surface Pro 4 might need to wait a bit more, but the wait promises to be worth it.
Coming sooner or later?
According to the Express, Microsoft is now selling Surface Pro 4 devices at discounted prices. Usually, this sort of sale is made in preparation for the introduction of new items, which, in this case, might mean the coming of the new and highly-anticipated Surface Pro 5.
But while this price slash raises speculations of a near release for Microsoft's new tablet convertible, other reports say the Surface Pro 5 might not come as soon as expected. Earlier reports say Microsoft will release the Surface Pro 5 alongside the Windows 10 Creators Update this April.
PC World, however, reports that based on data supplied by AdDuplex, Microsoft might take months to release the Windows 10 Creators Update, which is believed to be what the Surface Pro 5 will run on. This data is based on how the Windows 10 Anniversary Update was released.
According to AdDuplex, it took two months before a third of Microsoft's user base could migrate to the Anniversary Update. Four months in, only 80 percent of Microsoft's user base migrated.
While the roll out seemed slow, Microsoft needed to do it that way so that its servers could handle the pressure. If the Redmond-based company plans to do the same with the Creators Update, then it will take a while before everyone gets their opportunity to get their own Surface Pro 5 tablet.
Come and get it
Still, the long wait will be worth it, as Microsoft is bent on making the Surface Pro 5 as powerful as can be. According to a rumor stemming from a certain trailer for "Alien: Covenant," Microsoft might be making an AMD Ryzen-powered version of the Surface Pro 5.
AMD's Ryzen chip has surpassed Intel's Kaby Lake processors, at a much cheaper price, IT Pro reported. AMD has made such noise in the computing world that it has become the processor of choice for Walter, an android (played by Michael Fassbender) featured in the trailer. Walter's developers used what looked like a slimmer Surface Pro tablet, before putting an AMD chip in his head.
Click here to watch the trailer.
Stay tuned for more Surface Pro 5 updates as they come.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- 'The Shack', cosmic child abuse and 'Lies We Believe About God'
- Collateral damage: how factional fighting in the Church damages us all
- #PrayForLondon is the latest #PrayFor hashtag to trend. Sadly, there have been many others
- 6 Scripture verses about the heart – and why they don't mean what you think
- Study shows 'religious' countries are worse at science. What does this really tell us?
- 5 truths to cling to in the midst of uncertainty
- 'Identity' by Colton Dixon: An ambitious, vibrant and hopeful anthem
- Don't blame Islam, don't blame religion: It's people that make the world violent
- Persevering when times are tough: 6 scriptures to help you keep going
- Iraqi military says 61 bodies pulled from collapsed Mosul site
- Mosul civilian deaths confirmed – UN 'stunned by terrible loss of life'
- Voters blame everybody but Trump for Obamacare repeal failure
- Christians displaced by Boko Haram being denied food, relief goods in Nigerian refugee camps
- Evangelist thwarts attempt to silence him as Uganda court drops cases filed against him by Muslim extremists
- Douglas Carswell quits UKIP, says he will remain as independent MP