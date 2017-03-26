Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date, specs rumors: Hybrid device sees delayed release, but with AMD's Ryzen inside

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans eagerly waiting for Microsoft to release the successor to the highly-acclaimed Surface Pro 4 might need to wait a bit more, but the wait promises to be worth it.

Coming sooner or later?

According to the Express, Microsoft is now selling Surface Pro 4 devices at discounted prices. Usually, this sort of sale is made in preparation for the introduction of new items, which, in this case, might mean the coming of the new and highly-anticipated Surface Pro 5.

But while this price slash raises speculations of a near release for Microsoft's new tablet convertible, other reports say the Surface Pro 5 might not come as soon as expected. Earlier reports say Microsoft will release the Surface Pro 5 alongside the Windows 10 Creators Update this April.

PC World, however, reports that based on data supplied by AdDuplex, Microsoft might take months to release the Windows 10 Creators Update, which is believed to be what the Surface Pro 5 will run on. This data is based on how the Windows 10 Anniversary Update was released.

According to AdDuplex, it took two months before a third of Microsoft's user base could migrate to the Anniversary Update. Four months in, only 80 percent of Microsoft's user base migrated.

While the roll out seemed slow, Microsoft needed to do it that way so that its servers could handle the pressure. If the Redmond-based company plans to do the same with the Creators Update, then it will take a while before everyone gets their opportunity to get their own Surface Pro 5 tablet.

Come and get it

Still, the long wait will be worth it, as Microsoft is bent on making the Surface Pro 5 as powerful as can be. According to a rumor stemming from a certain trailer for "Alien: Covenant," Microsoft might be making an AMD Ryzen-powered version of the Surface Pro 5.

AMD's Ryzen chip has surpassed Intel's Kaby Lake processors, at a much cheaper price, IT Pro reported. AMD has made such noise in the computing world that it has become the processor of choice for Walter, an android (played by Michael Fassbender) featured in the trailer. Walter's developers used what looked like a slimmer Surface Pro tablet, before putting an AMD chip in his head.

Click here to watch the trailer.

Stay tuned for more Surface Pro 5 updates as they come.