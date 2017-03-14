Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Device to Feature Rechargeable Surface Pen, Spring 2017 Launch Date Set?

Rumors claim that Microsoft is in the process of developing the Surface Pro 5, and it might be launched sometime this spring.

The 2-in-1 device was initially expected to be unveiled when the Surface Studio came out in 2016. However, Microsoft didn't introduce a new Surface Pro model during the event. Tech-savvy fans then anticipated the laptop to arrive at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held last month, but unfortunately, the company didn't give any update on the new hybrid tablet.

As the tech giant's radio silence continues, new reports are now pointing to an April 2017 release for the Surface Pro 5. The next major update for Windows 10 called Creators Update isn't coming out until spring of this year, which has led to speculation that Microsoft will not release its new tablet until then.

In terms of specs, the upcoming device is expected to be powered by Intel's Kaby Lake Core i7 processor. Aside from saving battery life, this chipset is ideal for the tablet because it improves overall performance. Rumor has it that a new keyboard base and a rechargeable Surface Pen will be introduced. However, it is also believed that Microsoft is dropping Intel and switching to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 635 processor. While it's still unclear which chipset will be used, the Surface Pro 5 will likely come with 16 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 512 GB of internal storage.

Although Microsoft didn't reveal their new hybrid tablet during MWC 2017, new leaks about the device have recently surfaced. According to PC Advisor, the first leak came from a French press hub that shows an image of a Surface Pro tablet that is called "win10-feature-surface-pro-5-z." However, the publication pointed out that it could easily be a typo and not the real thing.

Advertisement

The other proof that a Surface Pro 5 will soon be launched is mention of it on LinkedIn. The page has since been changed but product designer Toby Fitch's profile previously indicated that he worked on the Xbox, HoloLens and Surface Pro 5.

Microsoft has yet to announce an official launch date for the Surface Pro 5.