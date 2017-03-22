Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date, specs rumors: Device to be Microsoft's most powerful hybrid yet with its AMD Ryzen chip

Rumors claim that the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will run on the AMD Ryzen processor, possibly making it the company's fastest hybrid device ever.

Kaby Lake versus Ryzen

Despite plenty of talk about the tablet being powered by Intel Kaby Lake processors, recent reports now claim that the Surface Pro 5 might actually run on an AMD chip instead. The speculation began when a trailer of "Alien: Covenant," which is sponsored by AMD, showed a Surface device and indicated the Ryzen chip in its description.

"Introducing Walter, the latest synthetic by Weyland-Yutani. Created to serve. Intelligence powered by AMD, Ryzen and Radeon," reads the film trailer's description.



Intel chips have been used to power previous Surface Pro models, but one of the biggest issues with Intel chips is the short battery life. This might be one of Microsoft's reasons for switching to AMD processors for the Surface Pro 5.

Release Date

Following a no-show at this year's Mobile World Congress, the hybrid hardware is now anticipated to be released in spring. Time is now running out for that rumor, however, so analysts are now pointing to a possible fall launch. The Redmond-based company is expected to keep its usual October release, particularly because of the next major Windows OS update (called the Creator's Update). The said update comes out next month and that would make the annual Windows Event in October the perfect time to debut new devices. Regardless of the date, most tech analysts are certain that 2017 is the year the all-in-one tablet will be released.

Other Features

Reports say that the Surface Pro 5 will have an upgraded 4K UltraHD display while still keeping its 12.3-inch screen and aluminum body. The upcoming tablet is expected to have 512 GB of storage and 16 GB of RAM, along with an improved version of the Surface Pen stylus that allows wireless charging. Sources claim that the Surface Pen will be magnetic so it could easily clutch onto the Surface Pro 5.