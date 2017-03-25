Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date, specs rumors: Device could feature Intel, AMD chips; possible spring/summer release?

Surface Pro fans have long been waiting for Microsoft to release a new version of Surface Pro this year. They expected the unveiling to happen at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, but there was no word about the said device during the event. However, fans are still hopeful that the Surface Pro 5 comes out anytime this year.

While initial speculations suggested that the Surface Pro 5 will be released in early 2017, Microsoft has been mum about the rumored device. Given that the month of March is almost over, there is a possibility that the release of the new Surface Pro device could be pushed back to summer, according to Know Your Mobile. Announcement is expected to be made either by the end of March or sometime in April.

However, another source thinks that it could be released this spring. A report on Science Times stated that it is possible that the release of the Windows 10 Creators Update could be what's causing the delay of the Surface Pro 5. As soon as the new operating system update is out, the new Surface Pro device could follow.

According to the latest update on PC Advisor, the Surface Pro 5 might run on an AMD processor instead of an Intel chip. This speculation came about because of the trailer for the film "Alien: Covenant," in which a scientist is seen inserting an AMD chip to what seems to be a Surface Pro device. It just so happens that the film is also sponsored by AMD, which is known to be Intel's biggest competitor.

However, other rumors suggest that the Surface Pro 5 will be released in two variants, one with an AMD's latest Ryzen processor and another with an Intel's Kaby Lake processor. According to Droid Report, this speculation sparked when a leaked photo of Microsoft's building 88 started making rounds online, which "has indicated that there are more than one Surface Pro devices in the offing."

Whether or not any of these rumors may turn out to be true, readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt. The differences in the rumors can be quite confusing as of the moment, so fans must wait for an official announcement from Microsoft.



