Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release Date, Specs News: 2-in-1 Device to be Launched in Spring 2017?

Although it has been speculated that Microsoft will launch the Surface Pro 5 at the recent Mobile World Congress in Spain, there was no mention of the upcoming hybrid device in the event. However, leaks of the product's specs and release date keep surfacing online.

According to some leaks circulating on the internet, the new device is said to run on the Windows 10 operating system and will come with an updated version of the Surface Pen, which may have a wireless charging feature. According to Telegiz, the new two-in-one device is expected to sport a 4K wide screen display, a 16-MP rear camera and an 8-MP front camera, and have up to 1 TB of storage. It might also come in three different display sizes.

Recently, it has been discovered that Microsoft may have already pulled out the Surface Pro 3 from all online retailers. It was announced some time in 2016 that the product will be discontinued, but it was only earlier this year that the product started to become unavailable for purchase. This could signify that the launch of the Surface Pro 5 is near.

Although many people expected the Surface Pro 5 to be released in October 2016, based on Microsoft's usual pattern of launching new products at their annual event, it didn't happen. Instead, they released other products like the Surface Studio, Surface Book i7, and Surface Dial, to mention a few.

According to PC Advisor, the possible release of the Surface Pro 5 could be this spring. This theory stems from the upcoming major update for Windows 10, the "Creators Update," which won't be released until spring as well. So, this has resulted in speculations that the new device won't be launched until then.

Advertisement

Microsoft has yet to announce the official release date of the Surface Pro 5, as well as its price. However, tech experts think that it will have a similar price range with the previous model, the Surface Pro 4.