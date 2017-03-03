Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date rumors: Tablet to Be Released Alongside HoloLens and Project Scorpio?

Fans eagerly waiting for a reveal of Microsoft's new Surface Pro were disappointed by the Mobile World Congress as the highly-anticipated tablet convertible was nowhere to be found. Will it ever come?

The MWC is where new mobile technology devices such as smartphones and tablets regularly show up, but sadly, to the dismay of many fans, the rumored Surface Pro 5 didn't surface at the event. Tom's Guide concluded that the Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3 was the best tablet shown at the event.

The no-show of the much-awaited tablet is causing people to speculate that it won't be coming anytime soon, reports the Science Times. Still, fans can hope to get it this year as new reports point to another release date.

It was reported earlier that Toby Fitch, a product designer contracted by Microsoft, accidentally revealed (through his LinkedIn profile) that the Surface Pro 5 was already in the works. While his LinkedIn profile has been edited to remove many device-revealing details, the other details included in the earlier leak shows some major possibilities.

One such possibility is the release of the Surface Pro 5 alongside other devices, the HoloLens and the Xbox Project Scorpio.

According to Fitch's accidental reveal, he is working with a team focused on creating "new speech models" for future devices such as the HoloLens, Surface Pro 5, and Xbox. There, he also revealed that his team is working on what we call "mixed reality (MR) computing," aiming to be a leader in this field. The leak can be seen here.

Of course, this doesn't automatically mean that the Surface Pro 5 will be released along with the said devices, but speculations and speculations, so who knows? Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said earlier that they're not in the business of churning out something simply because other companies do. They will take their time in developing a product that will do what Microsoft does best.