Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release Date: Reports Pointing To April Release?

Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 might have set a fairly high standard for laptop convertibles, but since it was released in 2015, it needs a new upgrade in the form of the rumored and highly-awaited Surface Pro 5. The question is, when will Microsoft release the new device?

Various reports have surfaced giving us possible release periods, but none of these have given specific dates regarding the next Surface Pro model's release.

Back in December, a report from the International Business Times noted that it might be released in March or within the spring of 2017 alongside the Windows 10 Creators Update. This update, the news outlet reported, was purposefully delayed so that it would come out alongside new Windows 10 devices, foremost of which would be the highly anticipated successor to the Surface Pro 4.

Also in December, CNET reported that although rumors pointed to a release early in 2017, it's very likely that Microsoft will release the Surface Pro 5 soonest in spring. While most Surface products saw public release in October, the Surface Pro 5 might not follow suit.

In January, the Express reported that it might be released in April, with a screen that's much better than that of its predecessor's, with the capacity to churn out great video through a 4K UltraHD resolution display. It is likely, though, that the next Surface Pro will still have the same 12.3-inch size so that it will be as portable, and will have an aluminum body to keep its components safe.

Currently, there's no report of the upcoming Surface Pro tablet being released at an earlier or later date, and all of the existing reports point to an April release. TechRadar recently reported that the Creators Update, the same one mentioned above, will be expected to arrive in April, corresponding to the release of still unnamed but anticipated hardware.

What we know, though, is that the new Surface Pro 5 will likely be equipped with the new Intel Kaby Lake processors, have an upgraded stylus and battery life, adopt the use of USB-C, will be expected to sell starting at $899 for the base model, and still set high marks in the tablets and convertibles category.