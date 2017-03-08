Microsoft Surface Pro 5 news, rumors: release of highly anticipated hybrid may coincide with Windows 10 Creators Update
After Microsoft failed to give any update on its new Surface Pro 5 at the recent MWC 2017, fans are still wondering when the device will be coming.
It was a surprise to many that the major tech event came and went without so much as a mention of the highly anticipated Microsoft Surface Pro 5.
Now that this event is long gone, reports have been circulating suggesting that a spring update is still on the cards.
According to Tech Radar, it is possible that Microsoft will debut the device together with the Creators Update in the spring.
Microsoft servers are all set to start rolling out the Creators Update for Windows 10 to millions of PCs in April, a process that will take months. It's a pretty hefty update, coming in at 3GB in size and marks the third major update to the operating system since it was first launched back in July 2015.
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that the update would bring in some new and improved features: "3D, Mixed Reality and game broadcasting are just some of the new experiences coming to the Windows 10 Creators Update in early 2017. Additional productivity, creativity, security and gaming features will also be included and will be announced soon."
It would make sense for Microsoft to hold off on releasing a high end device like the Surface Pro 5 until an update like this is out, so that it can take full advantage.
In any case, the launch of the next Surface Pro device will be a major event and as we know from past experience, Microsoft likes to keep its Surface Pro launches exclusive.
A big clue that the device is coming soon is the fact that the Surface Pro 3 and Surface Pro 4 devices have vanished from the Microsoft store.
Even if the device doesn't come out around the time of the Creators Update, a reasonable guess would coincide with the next update after that due before the end of the year.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- #InternationalWomensDay: 5 Mighty Women In The Old Testament
- Tracey Ullman's 'As A Christian...' Sketches: What's She Getting At?
- 'The Poor You Will Always Have With You': Did Jesus Care About Poverty?
- Should Shows Like 'Homeland' And '24' Portray Muslims As Terrorists?
- WATCH: Comedian Tracey Ullman's Hilarious Take On A Christian's Job Interview
- Not Just Smells And Bells: 10 Reasons To Try A 'High' Church This Season
- What Does The Laying On Of Hands Say About Human Freedom?
- 'Your Sister In Christ': Chinese Christian Woman Pens Hope-Filled Poem From Prison
- 10 things you probably didn't know about studying theology
- 2 Pastors Kidnapped, Stripped, Robbed, Beaten With Metal Rods In Vietnam Amid Mounting Christian Persecution
- Church's Free Food Offering At Prayer Meeting Leads To Stampede, Killing 8, Injuring 28 Others In Zambia
- Don't Talk About Christian Persecution, Sudan Warns Pastors
- Now Nike Develops High-Performance Hijab In Latest Adaptation Of Clothing For Muslim Women
- Bishops In The Philippines 'Overcome With Grief' After Vote Approves Capital Punishment
- Portuguese Evangelicals Have Planted New Churches, But Their Numbers Are Still Falling