Microsoft Surface Pro 5 news, rumors: release of highly anticipated hybrid may coincide with Windows 10 Creators Update

Charlene Mason

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 promo imageMicrosoft

After Microsoft failed to give any update on its new Surface Pro 5 at the recent MWC 2017, fans are still wondering when the device will be coming.

It was a surprise to many that the major tech event came and went without so much as a mention of the highly anticipated Microsoft Surface Pro 5. 

Now that this event is long gone, reports have been circulating suggesting that a spring update is still on the cards. 

According to Tech Radar, it is possible that Microsoft will debut the device together with the Creators Update in the spring.

Microsoft servers are all set to start rolling out the Creators Update for Windows 10 to millions of PCs in April, a process that will take months.  It's a pretty hefty update, coming in at 3GB in size and marks the third major update to the operating system since it was first launched back in July 2015. 

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that the update would bring in some new and improved features: "3D, Mixed Reality and game broadcasting are just some of the new experiences coming to the Windows 10 Creators Update in early 2017. Additional productivity, creativity, security and gaming features will also be included and will be announced soon."

It would make sense for Microsoft to hold off on releasing a high end device like the Surface Pro 5 until an update like this is out, so that it can take full advantage.

In any case, the launch of the next Surface Pro device will be a major event and as we know from past experience, Microsoft likes to keep its Surface Pro launches exclusive. 

A big clue that the device is coming soon is the fact that the Surface Pro 3 and Surface Pro 4 devices have vanished from the Microsoft store. 

Even if the device doesn't come out around the time of the Creators Update, a reasonable guess would coincide with the next update after that due before the end of the year. 

