Microsoft Surface Phone release date delay news: Microsoft to release new handset this year, but not the Surface Phone, says Reddit user
Although a lot of people have been anticipating the release of the new Microsoft Surface Phone this year, it looks like no Surface Phone will be coming out anytime soon.
However, there is a rumor going around that Microsoft will be releasing a different phone this year. This sparked from a post made by a Reddit user, who claims to be a former employee of a Microsoft contractor. The message states, "Microsoft will release a new phone this year. Not a Surface phone. I don't know what this new 2017-phone will be like, but I recently heard that a release is still planned." According to this person, there is no word yet regarding the highly anticipated Surface Phone. He also says, "Some special phone-pc-like Windows 10 ARM device will probably arrive in late 2018 or 2019. I have no more info on that, but I think Windows 10 ARM is much further away than some of us hope."
Even if there is no proof that this source is indeed legitimate, the user's post on the community thread has already gained a lot of attention online, especially because several German sources have also reported a similar claim, according to Telegiz.
Many had expected Microsoft to announce the details about the Surface Phone at this year's Mobile World Congress (MCW), but it did not happen. According to Trusted Reviews, the Surface Phone will help Microsoft redeem itself when it comes to mobile success since it has not been doing well in this area. According to the publication, a new Windows 10 phone with impressive specs could help them urge people to convert to Windows from Android and iOS. Given the fact that Microsoft's Surface Pro, Surface Book, and Surface Studio have done really well in the market, they also have a big chance to become successful in releasing a mobile version.
