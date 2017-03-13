Microsoft Surface Book 2 release date, specs news: next-gen Surface Book could be out between now and June
Microsoft has certainly kept us hanging when it comes to the second edition of its popular Surface Book but it's rumored that it will pack in powerful specs to challenge Apple's dominance with the MacBook Pro.
UniversityHerald reported that the Microsoft Surface Book 2 is probably going to release some time around October, but the International Business Times puts it much earlier than that, with the possibility of it releasing any time between now and June.
TechRadar has indeed noticed prices falling on Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 and original Surface Book devices, which could indicate the imminent release of another laptop as retailers clear their shelves to make room for the new inventory.
However, in our book a March release seems highly unlikely, given that Microsoft is rolling out its Windows 10 Creator Update in April.
It seems reasonable that Microsoft would want to ensure that its new high spec laptops are running with the latest version of Windows.
Certainly Microsoft has been quiet on all fronts where the Surface Book is concerned, with no confirmed details on release date, price or specs.
But rumors abound that the Surface Book 2 will come with a VR-ready 4K display, something the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is also rumored to have.
It's also expected to come out with Intel's more powerful seventh-gen processing chip, the Kaby Lake. This would make it faster and more power-efficient than the current model which has the Intel Skylake.
Microsoft had better make it stand out as there's a lot of competition out there. Porsche, for example, recently unveiled its own new notebook, the Porsche Design Book One, at the Moible World Congress (MWC) 2017 and it bears a striking resemblance to the Miscrosoft Surface Book.
It has some interesting hinge technology and is all in all a sleek little laptop and as Microsoft apparently helped to make it, TechRadar speculates Microsoft will come up with something even better for its own Microsoft Surface Book 2.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Pope Francis: The Cross Is Not Jewellery, But a Call To Imitate Christ's Love
- Defiant U.S. Prosecutor Fired By Trump Administration
- Boston St. Patrick's Parade Organizers Deny Banning Gay Marchers
- Pastor And Programmer In Court Over Bitcoin Exchange
- Becoming Inhuman? How Our Cellphones Are Making Us Dumber
- Can Chronic Feelings Of Loneliness Actually Kill You?
- Why Judges 4 Is A Problem If You Don't Believe In Women Leaders
- Does It Matter If Scientists Can Explain Our Spiritual Experiences?
- Why Do Christians Eat Pork And Jews Don't?
- Christian Dad Claims Falsely That He Raped Own Daughter – In Order To Protect Priest
- Bulgarian Church 'Should Win' Nobel Peace Prize For Protecting Jews During Holocaust
- Defiant U.S. Prosecutor Fired By Trump Administration
- Man Faces 10-year Sentence After Scaling White House Fence
- Jordan Soldier Who Shot Israeli Schoolchildren Freed After End Of Sentence
- At Least 40 Killed In Damascus Bombing Targeting Shi'ites