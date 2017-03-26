Michael Schumacher health condition updates: Updates about condition are few, but a close friend hopes 'he will soon be among us again'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After the tragic accident of Michael Schumacher in 2013, the family continues to request privacy regarding the health condition of the seven-time Formula One (F1) World Champion.

In December 2013, Schumacher was seriously injured in a skiing accident after his head hit a rock in the French Alps. The F1 car racer champion made some progress in 2014, as he woke from his comatose and was later transferred to a private facility for rehabilitation and round-the-clock care. Since then, very few details have been revealed regarding Schumacher's condition, as the family wants privacy regarding the matter.

Nonetheless, there are some who are still persistent in giving updates, sometimes even false ones. Just a few months ago, a closed court hearing was conducted against a magazine, following its claim that Schumacher could walk again.

Schumacher's lawyer, Felix Damm, denied the claim and revealed that the F1 world champion cannot walk without the support of therapists. Damm also told the magazine that it had invaded the privacy of Schumacher. With this, the family has filed a lawsuit of £85,000 or a little more than $106,000. The verdict on the case is expected to be released this month.

Schumacher's agent Sabine Kehm was not pleased with the false news, saying "Unfortunately we are forced by a recent press report to clarify that the assertion that Michael could move again is not true."

He warns, "Such speculation is irresponsible, because given the seriousness of his injuries, his privacy is very important. Unfortunately, they also give false hopes to many involved people."

Meanwhile, there are still fans who have no problem with the family's request for privacy and continue to support Schumacher through encouragements in social media.

One Twitter account is put up for Schumacher's fans, which posts the highlights of his career through the years. The social media page also continues to fight with Schumacher with the hashtags #KeepFighting and #TeamMichael.

Recently, Luca di Montezemolo, a close friend of Schumacher's, told Courier Dello Sport, "As I know his strength, I dream that he will soon be among us again."