'Mass Effect Andromeda' updates: Avid gamers share combat, weapon tips

The action role-playing title "Mass Effect Andromeda" has just been released, but avid gamers are already sharing some tips on exploring, combatting, and other information needed in the game.

According to Gamespot, the fights in "Mass Effect Andromeda" are slightly different from its previous iterations. In terms of skills, one can choose the skills to invest in first — combat, biotics, or tech.

For those who prefer to improve their combat skills first, they may choose between passive abilities and grenade power. Depending on the choice, one's skills can be enhanced with the help of different weapons. On the other hand, players who choose biotics skills will have the capability to manipulate gravity, shield one's self, or punish the enemy. As for players who choose to first invest in tech skills, they will have abilities for combos and other attacks such as fire and electricity.

Meanwhile, since combat plays a huge role in the game, there is a need for players to research and build weapons using the terminal on the Tempest, revealed Eurogamer. According to the review, some weapons may already be acquired from containers and dead enemies, but to get higher-end equipment, more effort is needed.

With this, players need to spend Research Points gained to look into the blueprints of the items. There are three technologies available — Milky Way, Kett, and Remnant — and each one has different features. After which, players also need to build these using the different resources acquired in mining zones or other items found around the planet.

"Mass Effect Andromeda" takes place in the galaxy of Andromeda. The new setting is "humanity's new chapter," but it is not without danger as aliens and other secrets loom around the area. Players need to make the right choices, as this will determine the survival of humans.

"Mass Effect Andromeda" is now available for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 consoles.