'Mass Effect: Andomeda' news: PC patch released; will day-one update address animation issues?

BioWare has recently released a new PC patch for the upcoming action video game "Mass Effect: Andromeda."

Reports point out that the new update came out of the blue and its patch notes are currently unavailable. However, BioWare confirms that it will fix certain PC issues that have been reported by players during the game's trial run. The two updates are 200Mb and 500Mb in size and both will upgrade the role-playing game to version 1.0.0.4.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" producer Fernando Melo announced the PC patch today via Twitter, saying: "PC @masseffect folks, be sure to grab latest patch (pushed out today) - fix black screen / Corsair utility, MP sound, MP F-keys issues."

It is unclear if there are other issues that have been addressed aside from the fixes mentioned by Melo. For now, the best way for players to find out is by launching the game's trial version and checking if any other problems have been removed.

Meanwhile, early reviews for the game have already surfaced online. Although most of the comments are positive, many fans and critics believe that the game could improve more on its animations and character models. Fans are now taking their opinions to social media, along with some clips showing the game's animation issues.

Despite the barrage of criticism "Mass Effect: Andromeda" has been getting, it appears BioWare does not have an immediate plan to fix the game's alleged "sloppy" animation. Lead designer Ian Frazier was asked by a fan on Twitter if the day-one update will improve the character models, and his response was: "At day 1? No, that ship has sailed."

The day-one update may not immediately resolve the animation problems, but it does not necessarily mean that BioWare will not be addressing them soon. Frazier went on to say that the developer is dropping "more patches later on," but he stressed that what will be included in the upcoming updates "is still in discussion."

Developed by BioWare and published by Electronic Arts, "Mass Effect: Andromeda" officially debuts on March 21 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.