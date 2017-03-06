Married Church Minister Found Hanged After Being Accused Of Seven Affairs With Different Women

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The late Rev Dr Iain Campbell with his wife Anne at a church event Point Free Church / https://pointfreechurch.com/photo-gallery/

A church minister's legacy has been thrown into turmoil after his widow allegedly accused him of seven separate affairs with different women in his church.

Rev Iain D Campbell, 53, was said to have died in unexplained circumstances.

His funeral took place in January and shops near his church on an island off the north-west coast of Scotland closed to commemorate his passing.

But it has since emerged the Free Church of Scotland minister hanged himself after his 54-year-old wife Anne confronted him over alleged affairs, according to the Daily Mail.

Often known as the 'Wee Frees' the Church, which has strict teaching on both suicide and the importance of marriage, is investigating the incident.

Dr Campbell, a minister of Point Free Church in Lewis, was said to have been unhappy with one source saying he hanged himself in hospital after taking an overdose, according to the Daily Mail.

'He's accused – posthumously – of up to seven affairs. All of them full church members.

'Anne is wanting all this to go in front of a church court and for them to throw them out of the church for adultery.

'It will cause havoc with their marriages and the entire Free Church.

'Even though she's a widow people are saying Iain had a difficult home life and there's a lot of anger towards her.'

Another source close to senior church figures said according to the paper: 'There was never a whisper of a rumour about affairs until after he died – on such a close-knit island they would have been very difficult to keep secret.

'Yet Anne has supplied names of these alleged mistresses to the church. If she is right, he had been leading an extraordinary double life for years.

'This is a widow talking about her own late husband.

'It's now in the hands of senior Free Church ministers on the island – James Maciver, who conducted the funeral, and Callum Macleod.

'This is a terrible human tragedy it is difficult to resolve.

'A dead man can't be disciplined and can't defend himself.

Christian Today has contacted the church for comment.

For confidential help and support call the Samaritans free on 116 123.